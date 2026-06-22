Laxey has a new brunch spot after the L.A. Brunch Club officially opened its doors.
Lee Moffatt and business partner Stephanie Lawther took on the site five and a half months ago and have transformed it into a modern brunch venue in time for opening.
Mr Moffatt said the project had been a team effort.
He said: ‘She’s helped out a lot, to be honest. This is not just me at all, there’s way more people involved in this than just me. I don’t think I could have brought this together myself, no chance.’
The building had already been refurbished by SCS before the pair took it on, but Mr Moffatt said further work had been needed to create the look they wanted.
He said: ‘They refurbished it to a decent quality, and obviously that was part of the reason why we took it, but it was definitely not like this when we took it.’
Mr Moffatt has worked in hospitality at a number of well-known island venues, including L’Experience and Noa Bakehouse.
However, he admitted it had been a nervous occasion.
He said: ‘Nerve wrecking to be honest, I’m not going to lie to you. Obviously, you can probably see the sweat pouring off my head now, and a few things have started to go wrong in the kitchen, bits and bobs. It is what it is.’