Work to secure damage to the top of the stack at Peel power station will be carried out this weekend.
Ronalsdway had issued a rare red weather warning and at the height of the storm, wind speeds of more than 90mph were recorded - and more than 100mph at the top of Snaefell.
Residents were warned to keep clear of the power station in Peel after one of the exhaust flue caps came loose.
The damage has been surveyed by drone and this weekend steeplejacks will climb the internal ladder of the stack to assess what repair work is needed and secure the flue cap.
Peel power station opened in 1995 and is used as a back up to the main power station at Pulrose. Its stack is 77m high up to the parapet.
A spokesman for Manx Utilities said: ‘During the recent storm, we experienced damage to a flue cap at the top of Peel Power station stack.
‘The damage was surveyed using a drone, and steeplejacks are to be mobilised to access the flues (via an internal ladder in the stack).
‘The steeplejacks will also establish the cause of the failure, assess the other flue caps whilst securing the damaged flue cap until a full repair can be achieved. Work will begin this weekend, weather allowing.’
Meanwhile, a team from Manx Utilities is currently in Northern Ireland helping to restore power supplies.
Some 16,000 properties in the province have been without power for a week.
Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc around the island. At its height, more than 30 roads were blocked by fallen trees, prompted the government to declare a major incident on Friday morning.