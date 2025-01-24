Power cuts are being reported across the island as Manx Utilities Authority (MUA) says its staff are facing ‘extremely challenging conditions’.
A tower at Peel power station has also been damaged as the full force of Storm Eowyn hits the island.
Ronaldsway Met Office issued a rare red weather warning on Thursday for strong winds with gusts of 85mph battering the coast and higher ground.
The warning will remain in place until 2pm with an amber warning also in place until 4pm. There have already been reports of fallen trees blocking roads and structural damage.
It is also proving to be a very busy time for MUA staff with reports of power cuts in parts of the island.
Posting updates on Facebook, the MAU says: We are aware of a power disruption in the area of Baldwin through to Glen Helen. This is a large supply area and we will be responding as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.’
The MAU is also faced with structural damage to its Peel power station with damage to one of the stacks.
It says: ‘We are aware of damage to part of the stack at Peel Power Station. Near neighbours have been advised, however, please keep clear of the area.
Other people have also reported issues in Peel and Laxey but the MAU says responding to the calls is proving very difficult as the storm continues to rage.
It says: ‘Our teams are facing extremely challenging conditions at the moment as some areas are very dangerous due to the wind, we are however working to restore power to affected customers as soon as we can. Please do call us if you have any concerns.’
As well as power cuts, staff have been dealing with street lighting which has been damaged, including a lamppost which has fallen down on Marine Parade in Peel.
