'Collectively, we have been able to recover a substantial amount of material from the site, however several small fragments of the aircraft have been unable to be recovered simply due to the challenging and inaccessible location in which they came to rest. We are seeking to attempt to recover these small items in the coming weeks, as and when they displace to areas which prove to be more accessible. We are however content at this time that these small pieces of debris pose no threat to the either the general public or the local wildlife.