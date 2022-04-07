IoM Graduate Fair returns

The inaugural Isle of Man Graduate Fair, at Woodbourne House in Douglas ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Isle of Man Graduate Fair returns today.

The event is designed for recent graduates, those finishing school and seeking employment, and students studying for a degree who want to gain knowledge of opportunities in the island’s job market.

It offers networking opportunities and allows people to understand the current vacancies available in the Isle of Man’s economy.

The fair is being held at the Comis Golf Club in Mount Murray on Thursday from 1-5pm (April 14) and will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about possible employment opportunities available in the island.

There’ll be three panel sessions which will feature inspirational speakers, all of whom have graduated and then relocated or moved back to the island and are now making their mark in their respective fields of the island’s economy.

The panel sessions will include a CV surgery, a talk from inspirational islanders, and advice on starting a business.