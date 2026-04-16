The painting was presented by Des Brookes to barber Ilhan Okur, owner of the newly established ‘Istanbul Barbershop’ on Bowring Road in Ramsey.
Mr Brookes said the donation, which depicts Mr Okur holding a razor, was intended to recognise the effort and ambition shown by young entrepreneurs on the Isle of Man.
‘I’ve been inspired and encouraged that young people on the island can achieve any of their goals and dreams,’ he said.
‘It is so good to see first-hand that the spirit of hard work can pay off in dividends.’