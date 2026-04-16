Ramsey Commissioners has confirmed representatives from both the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care have agreed to take part in a public meeting about the cottage hospital.
Vice-chair Sandra Cottam-Shea says residents and ratepayers deserve to be kept up to date with progress and the expected re-opening of the medical facility.
The Martin Ward was initially closed due to a pest control issue in the roof in October 2025, but no reopening date has been confirmed by either DHSC or Manx Care.
Mrs Cottam-Shea says there’s a lot of ‘negativity’ online about the closure.
‘Ramsey Cottage Hospital takes the strain off Noble’s and it’s an integral part of Manx Care’s plan,’ she said.
‘The meeting to discuss the hospital seems to be going ahead, but it’s just about finding the right date where all of us are available.
‘I do honestly believe that they are working very hard to resolve this, but your PR is champion. We need to know why, how, what, where and when, and everybody seems to be willing to come and talk to us to clear the air and give us some faith.’
The DHSC submitted a planning application last month seeking permission to carry out repairs to the hospital’s roof.
The work planned includes significant roof repairs, removing redundant chimney stacks and sealing gaps in the roof to prevent birds, vermin or water entering the building. The full extent of the work only became clear following detailed inspections.
Manx Care, the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department of Infrastructure have worked together to put a ‘sustainable’ plan in place.