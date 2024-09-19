Businesses are being encouraged to attend the Isle of Man’s ‘cybersecurity’ conference next month.
Held at the Comis Hotel in Santon, ‘CYBERISLE 2024’ will give people the chance to hear industry experts from across the British Isles discuss a range of critical cyber threats, and is particularly aimed at those working for small to medium sized enterprises which are most at risk.
Speakers from global leaders like Microsoft, Sophos and Mimecast will all take the stage to share their ‘cutting-edge’ insights on the ever-evolving threats.
The event is organised by the government’s Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man, and supported through sponsorship.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson, said: ‘CYBERISLE will equip people with the tools and knowledge to safeguard themselves and their organisations.
‘I encourage people to get a free ticket and take up the opportunity to learn from the assembled guest speakers from our neighbours in the British Isles. What people take away will be invaluable in helping to keep our island safe from rising threats.
‘Don't miss this opportunity.’
Throughout the conference, attendees will delve into pressing topics such as supply chain security and the vital role every individual plays as part of the ‘human firewall’, with real-world case studies, insider knowledge, and practical advice on offer.
Key sessions include: ‘emerging cyber threats’, which highlights the latest trends in cybercrime; ‘supply chain security’, which provides insights on mitigating third-party risks; ‘the human firewall’, emphasising the role of employees in cyber defence; and ‘incident response’ which teaches effective strategies for responding to attacks.
CYBERISLE will take place on Thursday, October 10, and free tickets are available by visiting www.tickettailor.com/events/officeofcybersecurityandinformationassurance/1227626