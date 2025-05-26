A car crashing into a field was one incident in a busy weekend for the island’s road policing unit who also had to stop people travelling the wrong way on the Mountain Road.
With the Isle of Man TT race period now underway, officers have already experienced a busy period over the weekend.
As well as the crash on Sunday evening, arrests were made for drug driving and road users were also spotted doing ‘silly things’, according to police.
Posting on social media, Isle of Man Constabulary’s Road policing unit posted a photo of the crashed car although it does not say where the incident took place.
The unit said: ‘As the sun started to set on our island yesterday evening the view was spoilt by a car that left the road and came to rest in a field; fortunately no one was injured as a result.
‘It was a busy afternoon for the unit with arrests made for drug driving and vehicles seized following documents not being in order.
‘Fines and points were issued to people who had been seen doing silly things by our unmarked bikes. Unbelievably we also had to stop people trying to go against the one way on the mountain - please read the signs and ignore your sat navs!
Officers will be out again all fortnight, and the road policing unit has issued advice to road users in a bid to avoid getting into hot water over the TT fortnight.
It says: ‘Our marked and unmarked units will be out again keeping our islands roads safe by targeting those who choose to break the law. Don't drink / drug drive, do ride / drive safely, respect our roads and obey the speed limits, ensure your vehicle and documents are in order, and know your limits.’