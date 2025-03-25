A well-known Isle of Man car dealership has announced it will be closing at the end of the month.
Signature Car Sales, based on Kingswood Grove in Douglas, has served the island for six years, with owner Austen Messenger bringing over two decades of experience in the local car sales industry.
In a heartfelt social media post, the dealership expressed its gratitude to its loyal customers while confirming its final day of operation will be March 31, 2025.
The Facebook post read: ‘After six incredible years of serving our community and providing top-quality cars, Signature Car Sales will be closing its doors.
‘Our final day of operation will be March 31, 2025.
‘We want to sincerely thank all of our customers for their support, trust, and loyalty over the years.
‘It’s been a pleasure to be a part of your car-buying experiences, and we are grateful to have been able to help you find the perfect vehicle.
‘Thank you again for being part of the Signature Car Sales family.’
The announcement, issued on Monday this week, has been met with disappointment from customers, many of whom have relied on the dealership for years.
One customer commented: ‘Very sad to see my favourite car shop closing down. I won’t be changing my Twingo any time soon.’
Another added: ‘Sorry to hear this, mate… Me and my mum have been with you for years and years. We hope your new life will be full of luck and good health!’
One went as far to say it’s a ‘heartbreaking day for all car lovers on the Isle of Man’.
Signature Car Sales, known for quality vehicles and customer service, has built a strong reputation on the island.
No reason for its closure has been given, but it joins a growing list of recently closed Manx businesses.