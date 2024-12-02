The event is being held to coincide with National Grief Awareness Week, which will run until Saturday.
National Grief Awareness Week is an annual event aimed to raise awareness about the impact of grief and loss.
To mark the occasion, Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man and Hospice Isle of Man will be hosting a drop in Grief Café.
The event takes place between 12pm and 4pm at the Santander Work Café on North Quay in Douglas.
The event will provide a chance for members of the public to drop in and find out more about both charities as well as volunteering opportunities at Hospice Isle of Man.
John Knight, CEO of Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘We hope this event will help to break down stigmas surrounding grief by “Shining a Light” on it and opening up conversations around grief to create a more compassionate community for those navigating loss.
‘Hospice have always supported bereaved family members and loved ones, but we have recently expanded our support to the wider male population through our newly formed “Social Gents” group.
‘This is a result of seeing first-hand the need for more accessible and tailored support networks for those who have suffered a bereavement.
‘Bringing people together for a cuppa, in a friendly relaxed space, can help anyone affected by a loss, to feel less alone and isolated and can encourage new connections and friendships in the local area.’
Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man are the leading providers of bereavement support and information for children, young people and adults while Hospice Isle of Man are the experts in the provision of specialist palliative and end of life care on the island.
In addition to the Grief Café, Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man are encouraging everyone on the island, whether companies, schools or social groups, to get involved in their ‘Wear Bright for Cruse’ dress-down day on Friday, December 6.
Landmark buildings across the Isle of Man Island will be lit up purple at 6pm on Saturday, December 8 to mark the end of the awareness week.
Mary Doyle, CEO of Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man said: ‘Understanding grief is vital for anyone who has experienced loss.
‘It's important to know that there's no right or wrong way to grieve and that it can affect people in different ways.
‘Seeking support is a sign of strength but often knowing where to turn for help can be a major barrier to taking that first step.
‘We want to let people know that we are here to offer listening support for anyone, regardless of who has died or how long it has been since they died.’