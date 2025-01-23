A mental health charity has launched its new ‘£100 in 100 days’ fundraising initiative.
The fundraiser, which has been put together by Isle Listen, will begin on February 1 in the build up to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
The week, originally created by the Mental Health Foundation in the UK in 2001, is an initiative that highlights the importance of looking after our mental health, and in recent years has focused on preventing mental health problems.
Last year, Isle Listen focused on raising awareness throughout the entire month of May, with various fundraising events, free training sessions and initiatives.
For 2025, the charity will launch the ‘£100 in 100 Days’ campaign, which encourages members of the public to raise £1 per day for 100 days.
Steven Downward, fundraising lead at Isle Listen, said: ‘There are just 100 days between February 1 and May 12 when Mental Health Awareness Week begins.
‘We wanted to ensure we really put the week firmly in everyone’s diaries this year. By getting the word out early, we aim to help set good intentions for 2025, and hope that everyone will look out for their own mental health as well as each other’s.
‘By raising £1 per day for 100 days, the impact could be huge. £100 could buy you 26 takeaway lattes, or you could make your coffee at home and donate that money.
‘If 50 people alone complete the challenge, we would raise enough to pay for mental health educational materials for one school for the entire academic year. How nice would it be to do that for all 33 primary schools?
‘There are lots of ways to raise £100, whether your workplace donates £1 for each employee on dress down Friday, or your school sells 100 cakes for £1 each - the opportunities are endless!’