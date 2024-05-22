Staff from an Onchan-based insurance and pensions company have raised more than £2,100 in support of island charity, Isle Stand Up to Suicide.
Employees from Utmost International have raised the money through raffles and a quiz night, ultimately contributing an impressive £2,181.97 towards the cause.
Isle Stand Up to Suicide is a recently established Manx charity dedicated to providing vital assistance to individuals experiencing crises.
Founders of the charity Paula Dunlop and Ali Vondy said: ‘We’d like to thank the staff at Utmost for this generous donation. We greatly appreciate their support.
‘This donation will really help us to continue increasing community awareness of the services we offer.’
Utmost support four charities every year, focusing on one primary charity per quarter.
Employees have now turned their attention to next quarter fundraising activities focusing on Craig's Heartstrong Foundation.
Several will embark on the Parish Walk and a quiz night is scheduled for June offering another opportunity for employees to contribute to this worthy cause.