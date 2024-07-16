Island holiday cottage company Island Escapes has struck a new charity partnership with Culture Vannin.
Following a successful partnership with Manx Wildlife Trust that began in 2018 the company has now decided to also work with Culture Vannin on the same basis in order to help the charity support Manx culture at festivals and events.
For each booking made with Island Escapes a small donation is requested at the time of booking that is then split between Manx Wildlife Trust and Culture Vannin at the end of the year.
A spokesperson for the company which manages more than 125 properties in the island said: ‘The Isle of Man is a very special place, somewhere with its own culture, history, and language, and the work of Culture Vannin supports and carries that forward.
‘Global interest in Manx culture has never been stronger, with Manx performers appearing at festivals around the world to audiences in their thousands. In 2023, an article in the New York Times celebrating the Manx language reached 220 million people.’
Dr Breesha Maddrell of Culture Vannin added: ‘It is fabulous to have the support of Island Escapes to help support Manx music and dance, folklore, language, and so much more.
‘Funds raised by Island Escapes customers will be used to exclusively to support festivals and events which celebrate and showcase Manx culture in its many forms.’
Managing director of Island Escapes, John Keggin explained: ‘Being at the heart of the community is so important to us at Island Escapes, and one of the things that makes the island so appealing to our visitors is its culture, so we are excited to be helping Culture Vannin support more and more events in the community which will both appeal to our visitors and help Manx culture go from strength to strength.’