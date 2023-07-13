Isle of Man table tennis player Khayee Vinas clinched a bronze medal at the NatWest Island Games on Wednesday.
Competing in the women’s singles competition, Vinas defeated Niviaq Knudsen of Greenland in the round of 16, before edging past Jordanna Liu of the Cayman Islands in the quarter-final to make it through to the last-four.
There she went up against the number four seed, Hannah Silcock of Jersey, who proved too strong on the day and sealed her place in the final where she ultimately beat Marina Donnerof of Aland.
As a result, Vinas claimed the bronze medal for finishing joint third.