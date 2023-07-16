The Isle of Man’s cyclists clinched a fine silver medal in the men’s town criterium at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Friday afternoon.
On the final day of action at the 19th edition of the biennial event, the Manx contingent was unlucky not to claim an individual medal as well, with Will Draper and Mark Horsthuis missing out by the narrowest of margins in a photo finish for third place.
But with Draper crossing the line in fourth and Horsthuis fifth plus Jamie Fletcher finishing 13th, the Manx squad claimed silver in the team competition behind winners Saaremaa.
Michael Faid and Niall Quiggin also rode in the event and successfully completed 15 laps of the twisty course round St Peter Port in tricky conditions.