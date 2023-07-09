Regan Corrin made a dream NatWest Island Games debut by clinching gold in the men’s high jump in Guernsey on Sunday evening.
The Manx teenager spearheaded an Isle of Man one-two as team-mate James Margrave also claimed silver at Footes Lane on the first day of competitive action at the Games.
Both athletes sailed through the final, with neither missing a single jump until they reached 1.90m.
By that point, they had already all but sealed the top two spots on the podium: the only questions that remained were in what order and what would their final heights be.
Margrave got past 1.90m and attempted 1.95m and, while he remained at that height, Corrin went even better and cleared it before attempting 2.00m for good measure.
In the end, 1.95m proved more than good enough for Corrin to seal a debut gold medal and, coupled with Margave’s silver, this got the Manx athletes off to a great start to a busy week of action.