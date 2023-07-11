Isle of Man archers enjoyed an excellent day at the Port Soif range on the second day of action at this year's NatWest Island Games in Guernsey.
Making her return to the event for the first time since 2015 in Jersey, Aalin George added a silver medal to her collection when finishing second in the 1440 women’s compound on Monday.
Rhys Moore then got in on the act with a bronze medal in the men’s compound competition and those results, coupled with the performances of Joy Gough plus Dave and Ethan Moore, ensured the Manx contingent clinched the compound mixed team silver medal to round off a successful day.