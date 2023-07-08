The Isle of Man swimmers endured significant travel disruption on their way to the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Friday.
The team boarded the second of three direct charter flights at Ronaldsway but, after being sat on the plane for almost 90 minutes, had to disembark.
However, having already left the departure lounge, they were not permitted to re-enter the terminal building and therefore faced a wait on the Tarmac before their flight was eventually able to leave.
Having reached Guernsey on Friday evening, the swimmers had their first training session in the pool at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre on Saturday morning and, afterwards, head coach Lee Holland spoke to Media Isle of Man about the journey, plus his hopes for this year’s Games and how two of his team are also competing in other sports.