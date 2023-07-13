The Isle of Man national women’s football team narrowly missed out on a place in the final of this year’s NatWest Island Games.
The Manx side have enjoyed a good tournament in Guernsey, beating Menorca and the Isle of Wight on their way to the semi-finals.
But they found themselves up against a talented Bermuda side in the last-four clash at Corbet Field and were ultimately on the wrong end of a narrow 0-1 defeat thanks to Leilanni Nesbeth’s sole strike early in the second half.
Despite the result, the Isle of Man team will have another shot at a medal when they face Menorca again in the play-off for bronze on Friday at 11am.
The latter lost to the Western Isles in their semi-final, although the game was unfortunately abandoned because of a medical emergency.
After being knocked out in the group stages after losing to eventual finalists Ynys Mon on Tuesday, the Manx men’s football team responded by beating Orkney 1-0 in their 9th/10th placing match thanks to a 94th minute winner from captain Matt Woods.