The Manx Hedgehog Conservation Society recently welcomed the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer for its first ‘hedgehog release’ of the year.
The fostered hedgehog, called Russell, had been rescued during the winter months as an juvenile and was deemed underweight.
However, Duke of Edinburgh student Toby Miklos completed four months as a volunteer at the Society as a hedgehog foster carer, and ended up nursing Russell back to health ready for his release.
A spokesperson from the Society commented: ‘The release area was at the Community Farm on Old Castletown Road, which has many acres of conservation land and natural food sources available along with lots of natural nesting areas.
‘It was an honour to share such a humbling event with His Excellency and Lady Lorimer.’