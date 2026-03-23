The Langness exclusion zone has been reinstated for the 2026 breeding season in a bid to protect vulnerable coastal birds on the Isle of Man.
Now in its third year, the initiative is a joint effort between Manx BirdLife, the independent wildlife conservation charity established in 1997, and Castletown Golf Links, with support from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
The project aims to minimise human disturbance along key nesting areas of the Langness Peninsula.
Manx BirdLife said the initiative has ‘already made a real difference,’ with species such as the ringed plover successfully fledging chicks after struggling in previous years.
‘Thanks to these efforts, birds now have the space they need to breed safely,’ the charity added.
Signs marking the exclusion zone begin at Stinky Dub and extend along the southern coastline of the peninsula towards the Langness Lighthouse.
Visitors are urged to avoid roped-off areas and respect signage, ensuring that the birds are not disturbed during this critical period.
‘This is an important time of year for our coastal birds, and the cooperation of local residents and visitors is vital,’ Manx BirdLife said.
‘A big thank you to everyone who has respected and supported the exclusion zone so far – your help truly makes a difference.’
The exclusion zone is part of ongoing conservation efforts to restore and protect the island’s wild bird populations and their habitats.
With the Langness Peninsula being a popular walking route, the charity encourages everyone to enjoy the coastline responsibly, keeping clear of nesting areas while continuing to appreciate the island’s rich wildlife.
To find out more about Manx Birdlife and what they do, you can visit manxbirdlife.im or contact Reserves Manager David Andrews at [email protected]