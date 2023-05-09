The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla saw islanders take part in the procession.
Representing the island’s Fire and Rescue Service was Leading Firefighter Amber Carridge, who was one of 20 representatives invited from the Fire services across the British Isles.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Amber has served in the IOMFRS since 2015 and has achieved a great deal in her relatively short time in the service to date, as well as achieving promotion to Leading Firefighter she also has instructor and maintenance roles - she is also a member of our technical rescue team.’
Speaking after the ceremony, Amber said: ‘It was an immense honour and privilege to have had the opportunity to represent the IOMFRS at such a prestigious event. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make it happen, it will forever be a day to remember.’
Representing the Isle of Man Constabulary was PC Louise Kennaugh and DC Richard Hewitt.
Louise Kennaugh, said: ‘When we swear our oath as a constable we do so to the current ruler. Mine and Richard Hewitt's was quite some time ago and to the Queen and as an officer it is something we hold very precious.
‘To be part of the Coronation of the King was possibly the greatest honour an officer could be given.
‘We were told we would be posted to one of two places, Buckingham Palace or Westminster .
'To be honest we thought we were going to be down a side road or similar so to hear that we were picked for the main ceremonial areas which was amazing.
‘After a briefing it was an early night and shoes shined ready for breakfast at 6.15am.
‘Another surreal moment eating breakfast with a big group of officers all in their ceremonial best, some of the tourists were very confused and delighted.
‘We then got a quick photo before roll call to check each force was present and correct, of course I answered for us both with a Cheery Moghrey Mie.
‘A short bus ride later and we were walking down to the palace two by two where we were then posted to our points.
‘At first we were spare but then got taken to stand on the Queen Victoria monument itself…
‘Our main briefing had been to smile, interact with the public, be proud and to prevent any unauthorised person getting to this point as although there to represent our forces we also had a role to do which was to assist protect the King.
‘Having done many TT duties between us we thought this would be easy.
'However, we can both honestly say this was one of the harder shifts of our careers . Not able to move much or eat for a substantial time along with the worlds eyes on us was pressure indeed.'
She added: 'To have been given such an opportunity we grabbed it fully and made a pact that we would not move from our spot!
‘The atmosphere was amazing, the crowds delighted and the day wonderful. Despite being soaked to the bone It is something that will stay with us forever.’
Also taking part in the procession were St John Ambulance volunteer Eddie Littlewood, Governor’s Cadet Cerys Mudie and Grenadier Guard Sebastian Long.