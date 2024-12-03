Islands Energy Group has announced the appointment of Graeme Millar as its new chief executive officer, with immediate effect.
Graeme has lived in the Channel Islands for the past 14 years, and spent 11 of those as the Group CEO of Jersey Telecom (JT), where he oversaw the roll-out of fibre connectivity across Jersey and Guernsey.
During this time he also oversaw a commercial cooperation agreement between JT and Manx Telecom. Latterly, he was the CEO of Velos IoT, JT’s former Internet of Things business.
Commenting on his appointment, Graeme said: ‘I am excited to join IEG at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history. Gas is an essential part of the energy mix of our communities, especially as we transition towards net zero.
‘I look forward to working with all our stakeholders to ensure we provide our islands with energy security and resilience that is safe, low carbon and cost effective.’
Graeme will transition into his new role over the following couple of months, allowing him time to exit from his current commitments.
Islands Energy Group is based in Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man, and owns and operates the gas distribution network companies for Guernsey Energy, Island Energy and Isle of Man Energy (formerly Manx Gas).
It has more than 35,000 domestic, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.