The first King Charles III cypher in the island has been unveiled on a post box.
Located at Postal Headquarters in Douglas, the royal cypher has been included on a post box that is suitable for customers to drop off parcels.
Isle of Man Post Office says this marks a ‘new era’ in postal history. Its chairman Stu Peters MHK did the unveiling.
The cypher adds to IoMPO’s current boxes, which display a range of royal cyphers, the oldest dating back to Queen Victoria in 1840.
This year sees IoMPO reach 50 years since its inauguration from the UK’s postal service in July 1973. As part of this milestone, a range of activities to celebrate with staff and customers alike will be held.
The business has 244 post boxes.