The Cabinet Office Minister says the island’s most vulnerable residents will be protected from gas disconnection this winter.
Legislation introduced in January this year protects vulnerable people from disconnection for non-payment of gas bills over the colder winter months.
However, monitoring will continue throughout the winter to ensure the order provides adequate protection.
Since the order came into effect and its vulnerability commitment was created, Isle of Man Energy - formerly Manx Gas - has disconnected one household registered as a priority customer.
The disconnection took place outside of the statutory period which the order provides protection for, and this customer has now been reconnected with an agreed payment plan.
The Office of Fair Trading confirmed the number of complaints made to it has significantly reduced since the order came into operation but it recognised this may also be due to other factors such as Isle of Man Energy having addressed most of its billing issues.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, said: ‘This order provides the minimum necessary protections, ensuring that those most vulnerable people in our community are protected from having their gas supply cut off during winter.
‘The Council of Ministers remains committed to ensuring vulnerable individuals are adequately protected. We will continue to review the impact of this legislation and work with stakeholders to provide additional advice if needed.’
Anyone who may be struggling to pay bills should contact their utility supplier and continue to make some form of payment where possible.
Those with concerns about bills, payments, or customer service should contact the OFT’s debt counselling service if needed.