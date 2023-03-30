The island’s new solicitor general has taken up her role.
Elizabeth Smith was sworn in to office yesterday by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, on behalf of The King at Government House.
Mrs Smith was concurrently appointed as King’s Counsel, which is a recognition of excellence and one of the highest honours a barrister or solicitor advocate can attain.
As the solicitor general, Mrs Smith supports and assists the attorney general in acting as legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Council of Ministers, Government departments and statutory boards.
The solicitor general provides guidance on matters of law and issues relating to the Isle of Man’s domestic and external interests and attends sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council as required.
After starting her legal career in the UK, Mrs Smith moved to the Isle of Man in 2006, joining the team at the Attorney General’s Chambers.
Before this appointment, Mrs Smith was the executive director of legal services in the Attorney General’s Chambers, where she worked with the current Attorney General, Walter Wannenburgh KC, and his predecessor on the development of Chambers.
Mrs Smith said: ‘It is an honour to be appointed by His Majesty to the role of His Majesty’s Solicitor General in the Isle of Man. This is a challenging role and I am privileged to be given this opportunity to continue to serve the island.’
Following the appointment of Mr Wannenburgh KC as attorney general in 2022, the government advertised for someone to take on his old role as solicitor general.
After unanimous agreement by the panel, Mrs Smith was recommended for appointment