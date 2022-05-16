Island’s top civil servant steps down

The Isle of Man’s top civil servant, Chief Secretary Will Greenhow, has announced his retirement after 12 years in the post.

Mr Greenhow, said: “It has been an honour to serve the people and the Government of the Isle of Man for the last twenty two years, the last twelve of which as Chief Secretary.

‘With the Island Plan, the government has put in place an ambitious set of objectives for the next five years.

‘I believe it is the right time for me to bring forward my retirement to allow the Chief Minister and his team to put in place new leadership to achieve the very best for the island.

‘I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all of the public servants on the Island. Throughout my time here, they have constantly impressed me with their dedication and hard work.

‘I am proud to have been a part of such a great team.

‘I wish them well.’

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘The Council of Ministers and I would like to thank Mr Greenhow for his service to successive governments since choosing the island as his home in 1999.

‘His commitment to the island and its people as head of the civil service has been exemplary.

‘As Chief Secretary, he has had to deal with some challenging times, most recently of course through the pandemic.

‘He has made a significant contribution in public service.

‘I wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.’