The last two remaining Shoprite stores in the Isle of Man are set to close at the end of the month.
The Derby Road store in Peel will close for the final time at 9pm on Saturday, June 29, while the Winerite store in Douglas will close on the same day at a slightly earlier time of 8pm.
The Bowring Road Shoprite store in Ramsey is also set to close at 9pm this Saturday (June 22).
Back in October last year, it was confirmed that supermarket chain Tesco had acquired all nine Shoprite stores in the Isle of Man, with the shops being converted one by one throughout this year into Tesco stores.
The sale means the number of Tesco stores in the island will eventually be increased to 10, including its already existing store in Lake Road, Douglas.
Announcing the closure of its final two stores, a spokesperson from Shoprite commented: ‘In Peel, your nearest Tesco Express store is on Michael Street and in Douglas, the nearest Tesco is at Little Switzerland.
‘It's been a pleasure to serve you in these stores and we hope you'll enjoy shopping in them when they reopen as brand-new Tesco stores in August.’
The store in Peel will re-open as a new Tesco store, while Winerite in Douglas will re-open as a Tesco Express.
Five of the nine new Tesco stores in the island have already opened.
The four remaining stores consist of the previously mentioned Ramsey, Peel and Douglas (Winerite) shops, as well as Onchan’s Shoprite which closed for the final time last Saturday (June 15).
Four of the nine new stores will be Tesco Expresses - in Castletown, Ramsey, Peel and Douglas.
All 10 Tesco stores in the island are expected to be open by the end of August.