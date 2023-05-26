Isle Learn has announced its closure.
The Island’s only private learning centre providing qualifications for early years practitioners, teaching assistants, and those working in the adult and social care sectors, is to close July 31 this year.
A spokesperson for Isle Learn said that it was no longer financially viable, adding: ‘‘This is due to a range of factors, austere times and in particular, uncertainty around future Apprenticeship and Higher Education funding. We have explored every possible way in which the situation could be improved, sadly without success.’