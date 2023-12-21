As it’s the season of good will, the team at Deep South Music Festival have taken full advantage of the point and presented a cheque to Isle Listen.
Deep South Festival (DSF) perform various music events that showcase the island’s musical talents on Port Erin beach
The team at DSF wished to thank the Manx public for their generosity and the TT visitors from afar, Terry and the team at The Bay Hotel for the continued support, the team at Colas for the stage, the talented musicians who perform and Port Erin Commissioners for the waste management.
Isle Listen will be celebrating 40 years of providing the island with mental health support in 2024.