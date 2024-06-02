Police have threatened to take action against bikers who are caught riding along an Isle of Man footpath.
The Isle of Man Constabulary says it has received ‘multiple reports’ of bikers careering along the Heritage Trail.
The Heritage Trail is a footpath which runs along an old steam railway line running from Douglas to Peel.
Police have now released a picture seemingly taken by a walker and showing a group of three bikers driving along the trail.
And the force has said it will not hesitate to take action against riders caught doing the same in the future.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘We have today recieved reports that motorcyclists have been using the Heritage Trail as an access road. ‘This is NOT an access road and is clearly sign posted motor vehicles are prohibited. ‘We have officers in the area ready to take action should this be required.
‘It is extremely dangerous to ride this route due to the number of vulnerable road users that enjoy this area regularly.’