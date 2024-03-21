Former Ballakermeen and St Mary’s student Joe Locke will be back on your screens in October for the third season of Heartstopper.
Manx actor Locke plays Charlie Spring in the Netflix show, which is based on the popular adult graphic novel.
According to streaming the service, this series follows the end of the summer holidays and as ‘the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.
‘As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.’
Netflix also revealed Charlie (Joe Locke) is looking to say the ‘L word’ to boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) who, incidentally, has something important to tell Charlie.