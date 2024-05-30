Airport bosses have banned drop off/pick up outside the terminal for all except disabled passengers.
They said in recent days, they've seen an increase in unattended vehicles at the front of the terminal and a near-miss incident between a customer and a bus.
Significant changes will come into force from 6am tomorrow (Friday).
The inner lane will be closed to all traffic with barriers and security staff manning while the middle lane will now be reserved for buses, Malew-plated taxis, pre-booked taxis, disabled drop-off/pick-up, patient transfer minibuses, and airport staff.
Pre-booked taxis will use the usual pick-up space next to the hire car park.
Disabled parking spaces remain available in the premium car park, with one hour free and then charged at the standard parking rate.
All other traffic must use the main car park to drop off/pick up passengers.
The standard (green zone) parking is free for 30 minutes and the airport bosses say is less than a five-minute walk to the terminal. The premium zone offers 15 minutes free and is less than a two-minute walk from the terminal.
An airport spokesperson said: ‘This decision has not been taken lightly, but the safety and security of all customers and staff are our top priorities.’
It was only on Friday that airport bosses claimed they have been facing ‘serious safety, security and operational issues‘ over cars left unattended outside the terminal.
They say customers are leaving cars unattended in the pick-up and drop-off areas and the taxi rank.
And they warned if this kept happening changes would be made which will likely ‘ruin drop off for everyone using it responsibly.’