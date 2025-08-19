The Isle of Man Airport has been named the 17th best in Britain in a new Telegraph Travel ranking - scoring 729 points out of a possible 1,000 and placing ahead of Belfast International, Bristol and London Stansted.
The data-led study assessed the 30 busiest UK airports across almost 40 metrics.
These included passenger numbers, destinations served, on-time performance, cancellation rates, dominant airline and average Google review scores.
The Telegraph said its approach weighed factors that matter to travellers who spend time in terminals, the range of shops and restaurants, the quality and accessibility of lounges, and practicalities such as parking and drop-off arrangements, particularly for those with a choice of airports.
However bonus points were awarded for airports that have received an architectural awards (either the Prix Versailles or a RIBA award); have installed high-tech CT scanners (with further points for airports who have subsequently relaxed their hand luggage restrictions); possess in-terminal spa or massage facilities; offer luggage storage; have outdoor seating areas; and offer free mobile phone charging points.
It also awarded points according to how quickly (if at all), the airport responded to an emailed query.
It ranks 25th for the costliest drop-off fees and parking charges, with drop-off at the main terminal free of charge (no waiting permitted) and a weekly parking rate of £50.
Connectivity is a relative weakness: the island is currently linked to 11 destinations in just two countries.
In terms of access, the airport sits mid-table, at 8.9 miles from Douglas with a typical journey time of about 21 minutes by car and close to 30 minutes by bus.
Operational reliability is mixed but competitive.
The airport recorded an on-time performance of 68.6% for 2024, placing 15th out of 30, with an average delay of 20 minutes.
Overall, the island’s 17th-place finish puts it behind a top three of Liverpool John Lennon (first, 888 points), George Best Belfast City (second, 880) and London City (third, 872).
Among fellow small jurisdictions, Jersey placed 10th with 799 points, while Guernsey was 21st on 688.
The publication of the ranking comes as the airport enters the final stages of a programme of upgrades to its departure facilities.
The airport has confirmed that the next phases of improvements to the lounge are nearing completion.
Phase four has involved new carpeting and redecoration near gates four and five.
Phase five focuses on capacity, adding 190 seats in the rear waiting area and 92 seats in the downstairs holding lounge.
Passenger feedback and input from the Frequent Passenger Group have shaped the choices.
A spokesperson said: ‘The new seating was selected to balance comfort, accessibility, durability and value for money.
‘The updated layout introduces high-top tables, standard seating with clear views of flight information screens and dining-style seating located near the bar and Costa.’
What’s your view of the Isle of Man Airport? Do you think it deserves to be ranked 17th, or should it be higher, or lower?
Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected]. Please include your name, address and phone number for verification.