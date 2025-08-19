The public appeal follows several incidents of dog fouling over the summer holiday period, which the school says have left the area unpleasant and unhygienic for children and families who use the space to play and relax in good weather.
A spokesperson thanked the community for its cooperation and asked residents to respect the rules to keep the field clean, safe and welcoming for all users.
The school on St Catherine’s Drive added that responsible behaviour helps ensure pupils return to a well-maintained environment.
Members of the public are urged to heed the signs and refrain from bringing dogs onto the grounds.