The Isle of Man Airport has confirmed that the next phases of ‘improvements’ to its departure lounge are nearing completion.
Phase four of the project included the installation of new carpeting and redecoration near gates four and five, while phase five saw seating capacity be expanded with the addition of 190 new seats in the rear waiting area and 92 seats in the downstairs holding lounge.
The selection of seating was informed by feedback from passengers and input from the Frequent Passenger Group.
A spokesperson from the Airport commented: ‘The new seating was selected to balance comfort, accessibility, durability, and value for money.
‘The updated layout introduces high-top tables, standard seating with clear views of flight information screens and dining-style seating located near the bar and Costa.’