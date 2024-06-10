NOTE: Both runways have since reopened - check out the live section of the blog below for more information on delays and to look back at the updates
Both runways at the Isle of Man airport have been ‘temporarily’ shut this afternoon, the government has confirmed.
The closures are due to an incident involving a light aircraft which landed with a burst tyre at Ronaldsway.
It is currently unclear how long the runways will be shut for or if the situation will have an impact on flights with many passengers set to depart the island following the conclusion of the Isle of Man TT 2024 over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Airport said: ‘We are currently experiencing a situation at the airport involving a light aircraft with a burst tyre upon landing.
‘As a result, both runways are temporarily closed. Our team is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.
‘For the latest updates on your flight, please stay updated via your airline or our social media pages
‘We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.’