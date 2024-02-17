A number of flights to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled due to a weather warning.
An area of low cloud descended across parts of the island on Saturday, causing difficulties for flights entering and leaving Ronaldsway airport on Saturday.
A statement issued online by the Isle of Man Airport (Ronaldsway) this morning said: ‘A weather warning has been issued for low cloud and limited visibility for today 17th of February.
‘These conditions may affect flight operations throughout the day.
‘We encourage all passengers to stay updated on the status of their flights through their respective airlines or by visiting our website for the latest information.
‘We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these weather-related disruptions and appreciate your understanding.’
For the latest information on flights and the weather warning, see our live blog below