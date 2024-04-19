Isle of Man Airport operators have said that its runway has closed due to an incident involving a small general aviation aircraft.
They say the closure is temporary and the Airport team is working diligently to resolve the situation.
The statement added: ‘We kindly request that speculation be avoided at this time, as accurate information will be communicated promptly as soon as it becomes available.
‘The safety and well-being of our customers and the airport community remain our top priority.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and their flights.
‘Further updates will be given as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.’
Incoming flights from Bristol, Belfast and Manchester have been diverted while departing flights to the same destinations plus London City have been delayed.