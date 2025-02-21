Passengers travelling through Isle of Man Airport are facing significant disruption today (Friday) as strong gale force winds continue to affect flights.
Several services have been delayed or cancelled, with both arrivals and departures impacted by the adverse weather conditions.
Ronaldsway Met Office say a yellow weather warning for severe gale force winds remains in place until 3pm today.
On the arrivals board, the 8am Liverpool to Isle of Man EasyJet flight was initially delayed and is now expected to land at 3.40pm.
The same service had been above the island earlier this morning but was forced to return to Liverpool due to the high winds.
Fans and players of Colne FC, who are set to face FC Isle of Man at the Bowl at 6pm tomorrow night, are currently waiting in Liverpool Airport having only seen the island from above.
Despite the challenging conditions, the Loganair flight from Liverpool, scheduled to arrive at 9.15am, successfully landed shortly before 10am.
This afternoon's EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to the island, originally set to arrive at 1.50pm, has been delayed until approximately 3.20pm.
On the departures side, the early 7am flight to Liverpool took off as scheduled and landed safely.
However, the 8.30am EasyJet service to Liverpool has been pushed back to 4.10pm.
The Loganair flight to Manchester, due to depart at 9.45am, has been cancelled altogether.
Meanwhile, the London Gatwick flight, which was set to leave at 11.25am, is now expected to depart at 3.50pm.
The 12.05pm British Airways service to London Heathrow is currently boarding and appears to be operating as planned.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Airport advised travellers to stay updated on their flight status, stating: ‘Please check with your airline or visit our website for the latest updates on your flight.
‘Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay safe.’