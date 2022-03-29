Isle of Man Bank Port Erin branch shut today
Tuesday 29th March 2022 12:14 pm
Isle of Man Bank
The Isle of Man Bank Port Erin branch is shut today due to staffing issues.
The bank has sent messages to its customers stating that ‘the current situation with Covid-19 on island’ is ‘having an impact on staff availability’.
The Port Erin branch will remain closed for the rest of the day but the ATMs will be available to use.
It has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
