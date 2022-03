Isle of Man Bank Port Erin branch shut today

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The Isle of Man Bank Port Erin branch is shut today due to staffing issues.

The bank has sent messages to its customers stating that ‘the current situation with Covid-19 on island’ is ‘having an impact on staff availability’.

The Port Erin branch will remain closed for the rest of the day but the ATMs will be available to use.