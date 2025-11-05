A date has been announced for one of the most popular Christmas events in the Manx calendar.
Hundreds of Santas put their best foot forward each year in the ‘Santa Dash’, taking part in a festive fun run through the streets of Douglas.
Not just for fair-weather Father Christmases, the annual event sees competitors dress up in a variety of colourful costumes - including The Grinch, Reindeer, Scrooge and even turnips.
It sees people run a mile-long circular route through the centre of the capital, all in the name of charity.
This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, December 17.
The fun run will kick off at 12.30pm outside the Isle of Man Bank main building on Prospect Hill, Douglas.
Entry to the event is free, but online registration is required.
To register, you can click the ‘registration’ button on the event page to sign up and ensure you receive a timing chip at registration.
Under 18s are welcome to sign up for the run, and runners aged between 15 and 17 can participate on their own.
Under 15s must be accompanied by a registered adult (18+). Both must attend registration to collect race numbers.
Isle of Man Bank is providing prizes for first, second and third place male and female finishers as well as for the best dressed male, female and team.
Additionally, there are 15 spot prizes available.
This list will be shared closer to the event on the Isle of Man Bank’s social media channels.
Participants are also encouraged to raise funds for a charity of their choice.
To find out more about the event and to sign up, you can visit https://my.raceresult.com/366085/registration