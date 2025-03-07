A once-popular Douglas nightspot has made a triumphant return to the forefront of the Isle of Man hospitality scene.
Oscar’s Bar, set over two stylish floors, has become the place to be for both the island’s younger crowd and an older generation, with queues regularly forming outside on Friday and Saturday nights.
While the bar has been a fixture in Douglas for some time in its previous guises of Artisan and C’est la Vie, recent months have seen a surge in popularity, attributed largely to a dedicated and hardworking team.
Joe O’Neill has been the manager for the past six months, while Adam Godby, the assistant manager, has been with Okell’s Inns - the company operating around 30 pubs and bars on the island - for nearly three years.
The two, alongside their team, have worked tirelessly to elevate the Oscar’s experience and bring customers back through the doors.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Joe highlighted the importance of fostering a welcoming atmosphere and a high standard of service.
‘I think there’s been a decline in hospitality in general, with service standards dropping in some places,’ he said.
‘But we’ve worked very hard as a team to build a safe community space within the bar, where everyone gets treated the same from the moment they walk in.’
A key factor in Oscar’s resurgence has been the careful curation of its music offering.
While the venue previously functioned almost as an event space, the team has now refined this approach. ‘We’ve unified the music more, making it consistent and ensuring it enhances the atmosphere rather than overwhelming it,’ Joe explained.
‘Now, you can sit at a table and enjoy a drink with friends while still being able to talk and soak in the energy.’
Oscar’s also prides itself on its cocktail menu, which has been another major draw. ‘We’ve put a real focus on drinks, especially cocktails, and making sure the service is personal,’ Adam Godby added.
‘We take the time to engage with customers, and I think that’s a big part of why they keep coming back.’
The changes have clearly paid off, with Oscar’s now experiencing some of its busiest nights in years.
Customers have been queueing outside, eager to secure a spot inside. Managing such high demand is a challenge, but according to Adam, preparation is key.
‘It all starts at the beginning of the day,’ he said.
‘Making sure everything is set up properly, that the team is in good spirits and ready to go. If you have a team that doesn’t want it to be busy, then you’ve lost from the start.’
The venue has also successfully struck a balance between a lively nightlife experience and a relaxed bar environment.
‘Unlike some other places where you’re forced to stand and dance, here you can have a drink, chat, and still enjoy the atmosphere,’ Joe said.
‘That’s why we’re seeing such a mix of customers, from young professionals to groups in their 50s enjoying the night together.’
From a business perspective, the success has been tangible. ‘There’s a more consistent flow now,’ said Okell’s Inns area manager Jason Lowe.
‘When we were purely event-focused, it was more up and down, but now we have a steady stream of customers getting great service. It’s a real town bar again.’
Looking ahead, the team hopes to continue building on this momentum, ensuring Oscar’s remains a staple of the Douglas nightlife scene.
With the bar open until 1 am on Fridays and 2 am on Saturdays, its resurgence has reinvigorated the area’s nightlife, providing a space that caters to all.
As Joe summed it up, ‘We wanted to create somewhere that we would want to go and drink—a space where everyone can enjoy their night, whatever that looks like for them. And I think we’ve done that.’