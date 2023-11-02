Rob Storey has submitted an application for a new microbrewery in Snugborough Trading Estate.
The application would see Odin’s Manx Beer Ltd convert a bathroom showroom.
A planning statement prepared by Andrew Bentley Architect Ltd states that Odin’s wants to install a 1,000 litre brewery with four fermenters.
In addition to the 1,000 litre brewery, the unit would also accommodate a grain store and cold room.
The application says: ‘The operation will be restricted to brewing and associated activities such as cask washing and packaging, there will not be any malting taking place on the premises.’
Odin’s also plans to have a small retail area at the front of the brewery selling the beer made by the brewery and for branded merchandise.
However, as the intention is to mostly sell to pubs and retail outlets, it is not envisaged that this will be busy and as such the six parking spaces are believed to be more than sufficient.
It adds: ‘At present there are only two employees of Odin’s Manx Beer.
'It is not envisaged that there would ever be a need for more than three members of staff.’