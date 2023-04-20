The Isle of Man is being taken over by dinosaurs.
It’s part of a publicity stunt for Isle of Man Railways.
Organisers won’t say whether the are real or whether people are inside the costumes.
Dino Express Event held at Rushen Abbey. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography).
The Isle of Man is being taken over by dinosaurs.
It’s part of a publicity stunt for Isle of Man Railways.
Organisers won’t say whether the are real or whether people are inside the costumes.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |