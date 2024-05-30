A 42-year-old Douglas woman has admitted a benefit fraud which saw her overpaid £3,448.
Laura Jane Middleton admitted two counts of the offence and will be sentenced in summary court on July 9.
The court heard that Middleton, who lives at Willaston Crescent, had failed to declare that her partner was living with her.
Her advocate, Peter Taylor, entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Middleton said her partner had not been living with her full time until the last month when the investigation was taking place.
She admitted that he had been giving her financial support.
Mr Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues.