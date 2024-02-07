Brendan Craig Proctor admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police saw the defendant riding a Yamaha YZF R125 motorbike on Shore Road in Peel on October 16.
He was displaying no ‘L’ plates and after checks, police went to his home to speak to him.
Proctor, who lives at Ballaquane Park, admitted he had been riding the bike without insurance, or ‘L’ plates, despite only holding a provisional licence.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas, his client’s co-operation with the police, and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that there had been no criticism of Proctor’s riding and he had not been on the road since the incident.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined the defendant £650 for having no insurance and £100 for the licence offence.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.