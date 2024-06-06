The Isle of Man’s Brownies recently celebrated the group’s 110th birthday with a Wildlife Park ‘lock-in’.
Brownies is a group within ‘Girlguiding’, an organisation that encourages young girls to make friends, experience adventure and have a ‘safe space to be themselves’.
184 Brownies and 46 leaders from across the island met at the park at 4pm, having an hour to explore the park before the rest of the visitors departed at 5pm.
The ‘lock-in’ then began, which saw the girls, aged seven to ten, being tasked with finding carrots and apples scattered around the park that would later be donated to feed the animals.
The girls were told it was their mission to find the vegetables that had been ‘stolen’ by an animal, or person, who had broken into the keepers' shed.
Also during the lock-in, they were treated to a meal and ice cream in the Mangrove cafe in the park, as well as plenty of time on the ‘jumping pillow’.