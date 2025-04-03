A well-established car garage in the south of the Isle of Man has unveiled plans to convert part of its showroom into a café.
Athol Garage, located in Balthane Industrial Estate in Ballasalla, has submitted a planning application seeking approval for the additional use of part of its ground floor as a coffee shop and a hot food takeaway service.
Founded in 1945, Athol Garage is a third-generation family business and remains the oldest car rental company on the island.
In a statement on social media, the Nissan garage shared details of its ambitious plan.
A spokesperson described the news as ‘exciting’, adding that it’s ‘thrilled to share the latest developments’.
‘Subject to planning approval, our car showroom space will soon be transformed to include a welcoming new café!
‘This initiative is designed to enhance the overall experience for our customers and visitors while also maximising the use of space within our facility.’
The statement added that the cafe will be run by friends of the garage, Danny and Max, and it’s ‘looking forward to collaborating with them to bring this project to life.’
‘Their expertise and passion will ensure the café is a great addition to our showroom, offering a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone who visits,’ it read.
It’s encouraging islanders to keep an eye on their social media channels for further updates as they move through the planning process, adding ‘we can’t wait to share more details with you soon’.
The proposal is currently under review as part of the standard planning process, with a consultation planned for Wednesday, April 23.
For full details of the planning application, you can visit the planning section of the Isle of Man Government website.